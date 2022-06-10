Loving view of ancient buildings in Baku - AlphaTauri F1 team driver

By Trend

AlphaTauri team's driver, a participant in Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku Yuki Tsunoda said he’s loving the view of ancient buildings in the city, Trend reports.

Last year, Tsunoda competed in Baku for the first time and coped to score points.

He noted that there are opportunities for overtaking in different parts of the Baku track and expressed hope that he would be able to score points this weekend.

"The team needs a good result," added the driver.

The length of the Baku track is six kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed on it makes up 360 km/h.

In total, 10 teams are taking part in the races. The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being ??held on June 10-12.