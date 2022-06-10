Alpine team talk on Baku City Circuit's main challenges

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer looks ahead to this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022.

Ahead of the race, Otmar Szafnauer shared his thoughts about the city of Baku, Azernews reports per Pitpass.

"Baku has always provided, above all, unpredictability, as that is the pure nature of the circuit. It's a track that brings thrilling racing with overtaking opportunities aplenty, areas of risk and reward for the drivers and there's always a potential for big opportunities there, which we must aim to be in a position to take. We have a couple of circuit-specific modified aerodynamic upgrades for this weekend before activating the next batch of upgrades as part of our 2022 development plan.

Otmar Szafnauer pointed out the main challenges of the Baku City Circuit.

"Baku is a tricky challenge for setting up the car as it's important to have a high top speed to be competitive on the long straights. The middle part of the track has some slow-speed corners, so it's a tough balance to find. The aim will be to qualify as close to the front as possible, remain sensible and patient in the race, and be in a position where we can take any opportunity that might spring up ahead of us," said Otmar Szafnauer.

Alpine F1 team's driver Esteban Ocon shared his personal expectations ahead of the race.

"Of course, the goal will be for the weekend to be as smooth as possible. Go through our program during the Free Practice sessions and be as ready for Qualifying as we can be. We need to ensure we are in a good position for Sunday to be able to bring home some good points for the team after the disappointment in Monaco. I am personally looking forward to racing there last year. I could only complete three laps before having to retire the car with a mechanical issue. So, I am definitely excited to get our Baku GP weekend started," he added.

Notably, the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will last three days. There will also be certain changes in the timing of the races within the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.