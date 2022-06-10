Red Bull team shares expectations from Grand Prix in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Pretty soon, the central streets in Baku will smell like gasoline and burned tires.

The 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. The F1 car race travels to Baku this weekend.

Before the start of the race, Red Bull drivers shared their expectations and thoughts about the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Azernews reports per F1 Chronicle.

Speaking about the race, Max Verstappen said that he has unfinished business at Baku.

"I'm looking forward to returning to Baku, we have some unfinished business there after last year. It’s a tricky track with big braking zones and a tight run off, finding the best set up for the car will be difficult in terms of making sure we get the correct wing level. It will also be interesting to see if we can make our one lap performance better for qualifying as we've been lacking a little," Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen also hailed Red Bull's decision to offer his teammate Sergio Perez a new deal until 2024.

"It's great that Checo has signed a contract extension with the team, it's nice to have continuity and I get on really well with him," he said.

The Mexican driver of Red Bull Sergio Perez recalled his last year's victory in Baku.

"I am still very excited to think about what we achieved as a Team in Monaco, seeing the joy it brought to my family and my country motivates me a lot. However, we must put the emotion aside and focus on the next race, which is Azerbaijan. The Championship fight is really tight, so we need to be totally focused. It was very special winning my first race with the Team in Baku last season, it brought me great joy. I like street circuits because it is where the driver can really make the difference, of course, it is easier to make a mistake when you’re trying to go on the limit, but at the end of the day that is what gives you the tenths you need to be competitive," said Perez.

Notably, the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will last three days. There will also be certain changes in the timing of the races within the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.