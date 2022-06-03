Rhythmic gymnastics - very beautiful sport, says participant of 1st Open Championship of "Ojag Sport" Club in Rhythmic Gymnastics

By Trend





Rhythmic gymnastics is a very graceful and beautiful sport, participant of 1st Open Championship of "Ojag Sport" Club in Rhythmic Gymnastics [held in Azerbaijan’s Baku Olympic Sports Complex from June1 through June 2] Roya Rahmanli told Trend.

"I took part in competitions not only in Azerbaijan, but also abroad - in Turkey, Israel,” she said.

“The championship was well organized, holding of this championship is a wonderful opportunity for us to test our strength, find out opinion of judges about program, and if there are mistakes, then take them into account, correct them, and do not allow them to happen again in the future," athlete noted.

The young gymnast also said that she was satisfied with her performance, during which she presented exercises without apparatus and with clubs.

“I worked a lot on clubs program in trainings, and it brought positive results. I managed to do this program well at the competition,” she added.

The 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club was held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 1 through June 2. As many as 248 gymnasts, including 202 athletes representing the capital's sports clubs, and 46 young gymnasts from the country's regions, took part in the Championship.

During the two-day competition, the athletes competed in the All-Around both in the individual program and in group exercises.