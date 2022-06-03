Winners of 1st Open Championship of "Ojag Sport" Club in Rhythmic Gymnastics in several age categories awarded

By Trend

According to the results of the first half of the second competitive day of 1st Open Championship of "Ojag Sport" Club in Rhythmic Gymnastics (being held in Azerbaijan’s Baku Olympic Sports Complex), winners among athletes born in 2015, 2014 and 2013, performing in the individual program, were awarded, Trend reports.

Fatima Hasanova (Ojag Sport Club) won the gold medal, Fidan Huseynli and Farah Hasanova won the silver medal, Aysel Mustafazada (Baku Gymnastics School) won the bronze medal in the program of exercises without apparatus among gymnasts born in 2015, who performed in group C.

Mira Ozel (Baku Aquatic Palace) took the leading place, Kamilla Baghirova (Ojag Sport Club) took the second place, Hazra Gasimli (Ojag Sport Club) took the third place in the program of exercises with the ball among the gymnasts born in 2015, who performed in group A.

Mishel Aniskina (Ojag Sport club) took the top step of the podium, Ayla Maharramli (Ojag Sport club) took the second place, Inji Islamova (Ojag Sport club) and Medina Gadimova (Zira Olympic Sport Complex) shared the third position in the individual all-around among gymnasts born in 2014, who performed in group B.

Fatima Tarverdiyeva showed the best result, Nargiz Aliyeva was in the second position, and Ayla Abbaszadeh was in third place in the individual all-around among gymnasts born in 2014, who performed in group A. All three gymnasts play for the Ojag Sport club.

Elin Mammadova (Ojag Sport club) took first place, Leyla Azagova (Baku Gymnastics School) took the second position, Fidan Azizzada (Ojag Sport club) took the third place in the individual all-around among gymnasts born in 2013, who performed in group C.

Sara Atakishiyeva (Ojag Sport club) took the first place, Aylin Yusifli (Ojag Sport club) took the second position, Milana Karimova (Baku Gymnastics School) took the third place in the individual all-around among gymnasts born in 2013, who performed in group A.

The competitions within the 1st Open Championship of the “Ojag Sport” Club in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 1-2. Totally, 248 gymnasts, including 202 athletes representing the capital's sports clubs, and 46 young gymnasts from the country's regions, are taking part in the competitions.

There are 11 teams in group exercises representing Baku clubs and four teams from the regions among the championship participants performing both in the individual program and as part of teams in group exercises in the age categories "kids", "pre-juniors" and "juniors".

During the two-day competitions, the young graces will compete in the all-around both in the individual program and in group exercises.