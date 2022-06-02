Awards held in Baku for winners of 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club

By Trend





Winners and prize-winners among athletes born in 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013 were defined, during the competitions on the first day of the 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club, Trend reports.

Athletes performed the exercise program without an apparatus.

Dilak Alisoy (Ojag Sport Club) took first place, Sevinj Huseynova (Shagan Olympic Sports Complex) took second place, and Binnur Rasulova (Baku Gymnastics School) took the third place among the gymnasts born in 2016, representing Baku clubs and performing in group B.

Maryam Guliyeva showed the best result, Sara Jalilli took the second position, and Nilay Guliyeva took the third place among the gymnasts born in 2016, representing Baku clubs and performing in group A. Athletes are representatives of Ojag Sport club.

Nazli Mammadzada (Ganja) won the gold medal, Olga Sulkhayeva (Zagatala) won the silver medal, Maryam Akhmadova (Mingachevir) won the bronze medal, among the athletes born in 2016, representing regional clubs and performing in group B.

Irada Mehdiyeva (Zagatala) climbed to the highest step of the podium, Damla Askarli (Gakh) came second, and Khadija Aminova (Gakh) came third, among the athletes born in 2016, representing regional clubs and performing in group A.

Isabella Maharramova (Ojag Sport club) took first place, Emilia Bakhtiyarli (Aquatic Palace) took the second position, Gulchin Aslanova (Ojag Sport club) took the third position in the competition among gymnasts born in 2015, representing Baku clubs and performing in group B.

In the same age category, among the participants of the competitions representing regional clubs and performing in group B, the gold medal was awarded to Leyla Hasratova (Zagatala), the silver to Aychin Mammadli (Mingachevir), the bronze medal of the Championship was awarded to Khanim Hasanli (Shirvan).

Suada Iskakova took the first place, Nuray Mammadova took the second position, and Inara Abiyeva took the third place in the competition among gymnasts born in 2014, representing the capital's clubs and performing in group D. Gymnasts represent Ojag Sport club.

Gular Asadova (Ojag Sport club) won a gold medal, Yasmin Abdullayeva (Zira Center) won a silver medal, Dilara Karimova (Ojag Sport club) won a bronze medal in the competition among gymnasts born in 2014, representing the capital's clubs and performing, in Group C.

Zeynab Orujzada (Kurdamir) showed the best result, Aylin Novruzova (Ganja) was in second place, and Firuza Mammadova (Kurdamir) was in third place among athletes born in 2014, representing regional clubs and performing in group D.

Zara Sulhayeva (Zagatala) is in the first place, Arzu Azanmadli (Agdash) is in second place, and Sama Mammadli (Shirvan) is in third place among athletes born in 2014, representing regional clubs and performing in Group C.

Leyla Shirin Hasanova (Baku Gymnastics School) won the gold medal, Farah Karimli (Zira Center) won the silver medal, and Khadija Eynullayeva (Ojag Sport club) took the third place among the gymnasts born in 2013, representing Baku clubs and competing in group D.

Ulkar Haziyeva (Mingachevir) showed the best result, Sadaf Mammadova (Zagatala) took the second position, and Fidan Hajiyeva (Mingachevir) took the third place among the gymnasts born in 2013, representing regional clubs and performing in group D.

Husniya Alizada took first place, Zahranur Aghazada took second place, and Fatima Aliyeva took third place among the gymnasts born in 2013, representing regional clubs and performing in group B.

The competitions within the 1st Open Championship of the “Ojag Sport” Club in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 1-2. Totally, 248 gymnasts, including 202 athletes representing the capital's sports clubs, and 46 young gymnasts from the country's regions, are taking part in the competitions.

There are 11 teams in group exercises representing Baku clubs and four teams from the regions among the championship participants performing both in the individual program and as part of teams in group exercises in the age categories "kids", "pre-juniors" and "juniors".

During the two-day competitions, the young graces will compete in the all-around both in the individual program and in group exercises.