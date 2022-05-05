Award ceremony held for winners of 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship among teams in group exercises

By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena hosted the ceremony of awarding winners of the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship among teams in group exercises in the pre-junior age category, Trend reports.

The group team representing the Ojag Sport Club (the second team, 22.000 points) ranked first, the second place was also taken by members of this sports club (the first team, 21.150 points), while the team of the Baku school of gymnastics (17.500 points) came in third.

The 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 3-4.

Some 186 gymnasts representing nine clubs take part in the Championship. Athletes will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), while gymnasts within group exercises will compete in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011).

During the two-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the Individual all-around and in group exercises.