Harmony of sport and art – gala show of final day of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

By Trend





On Sunday, April 24, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup ended at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. At the closing ceremony, a gala show was presented to the audience.

Both Azerbaijani and foreign athletes performed with demonstration performances. In their performances, the gymnasts demonstrated the harmony of sport and art. They showed all the beauty and grace of rhythmic gymnastics.

The FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from April 22 through April 24. About 130 athletes from 31 countries of world took part in competition, among them 42 gymnasts performing in individual program, and 84 in group teams (14 teams).

Azerbaijan was represented in individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.