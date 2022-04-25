I was impressed by scale of World Cup in Baku and excellent organization - poetess

By Trend

I was very impressed with the scale of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup and the excellent organization of this sporting event, poetess, pianist, public figure Zahra Badalbeyli, who attended the competitions as a spectator, told Trend.

"This is not the first time I have visited the National Gymnastics Arena, but this is my first time at the international tournament organized here. Of course, I was impressed by the scale of the competition and its excellent organization. I really liked the performance of the Azerbaijani team at the World Cup, I am happy with the victory of our gymnasts. They performed the exercise so enthusiastically, the energy is incredible - it's a bewitching sight. What is important, the girls were able to convey all the emotions to us - the audience. Insanely happy that I witnessed their victory, how they climbed to the highest step of the podium, how they were awarded gold medals," she said.

Zahra Badalbeyli stressed that she was also pleased with the reaction of the audience, who supported all the gymnasts without exception.

"Going to sporting events is a great pastime. You should definitely come to tournaments with the whole family, with friends. I think it is extremely important to bring children to competitions, especially those who are passionate about sports. A child, seeing with his own eyes his idols, famous athletes, how they take prizes, gets a huge motivation," she added.