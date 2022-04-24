World Cup in Baku: representative of Italy takes first place in exercise with hoop

By Trend

The first place at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in the exercise with a hoop was taken by the representative of Italy Sofia Raffaelli, Trend reports. The judges rated the athlete's performance at 34.900 points.

Boryana Kalein (Bulgaria, 31.450 points) is in second place, Adi Asya Katz (Israel, 30.350 points) is in third place.

Arzu Jalilova took fourth place with a score of 29.800 points, and Zohra Agamirova sixth with a score of 29.350 points.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24. Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

The Azerbaijani national team is represented in all World Cup finals by following athletes: Arzu Jalilova will perform in the exercise with a hoop, ball and ribbon, Zohra Agamirova will demonstrate a program with a hoop and clubs, and the team in group exercises will first present a composition with five hoops, and then three ribbons and two balls. The team includes Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The day before the team of Azerbaijan in group exercises won the "silver" of the World Cup in the all-around.



