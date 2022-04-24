Italian athlete ranks first in all-around at 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

By Trend





Italian athlete Sofia Raffaeli has ranked first in the all-around with a score of 125.150 points at the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The representative of Bulgaria Boryana Kaleyn has ranked second, and Milena Baldassarri from Italy – third in the all-around.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Arzu Jalilova (119.450 points) and Zohra Aghamirova (119.300 points) have ranked sixth and seventh respectively in the all-around.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.