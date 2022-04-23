Wonderful conditions created for athletes at World Cup in Baku - Israeli gymnast

By Trend





Wonderful conditions have been created for athletes at the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, Israeli participant of the competitions Daria Atamanov told Trend at the event on April 23 in Baku.

"My performances in qualifying for all four events weren’t smooth. There were certain mistakes in all exercises,” Atamanov said. “I’ll continue to work and move forward. My goal for the Cup finals is to do my best to make my coach and me be satisfied of my performance.”

Speaking about the new rules, the Israeli athlete stressed that at first it was a little difficult to draw up a program.

"I’m grateful to my coach, who did her best. We coped with this task. At this stage, I’ve adapted to the new rules and continue to work and improve the result. Maybe in the future the program on which I’m performing will be amended," she noted.

The representative of Israel at the Cup also noted that the hall in the National Gymnastics Arena is cozy and comfortable.

"The atmosphere at the competition is amazing. The hall is large, good conditions for work, and in general it’s very pleasant to be here. Many thanks to Azerbaijan for the warm welcome!" concluded the gymnast.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.