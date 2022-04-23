Finalists of first day of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions in Baku named

By Trend





Within the framework of the first day of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics competitions in Baku, the finalists of the individual program in the hoop and ball exercise were determined, Trend reports.

Sophia Rafaelelli (Italy, 33,000 points), Boryana Kalain (Bulgaria, 32,650 points), Arzu Jalilova (Azerbaijan, 32,050 points), Zohra Agamirova (Azerbaijan, 31,350 points), Takhmina Ikromova (31,250 points), Adi Asya Kats (Israel, 30,650 points), Sumire Kita (Japan, 30,550 points) and Eva Brezalieva (Bulgaria, 30,400 points) reached the final of the exercise with a hoop.

Boryana Kalein (Bulgaria, 33.300 points), Milena Baldassa?ri (Italy, 32.250 points), Arzu Jalilova (Azerbaijan, 31.000 points), Sophia Rafaelelli (30.600 points), Darya Atamanova (30,450 points), Elzhan Tanieva (Kazakhstan, 30,150 points), Evita Griskenas (US, 30,000 points) and Lily Mizuno (US, 30,000 points) reached the final of the exercise with the ball.