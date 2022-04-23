Azerbaijan's team presents five hoops program in group exercises at FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

By Trend





The Azerbaijani team presented a five hoops program in group exercises on the first day of the 9th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The exercise was performed by a team of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

The team received 33.050 points from the judges and currently, it occupies the second intermediate place.

The 9th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held on April 22-24 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. About 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups) take part in the 5th international competition in gymnastics disciplines hosted by Azerbaijan in 2022.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.