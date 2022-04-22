Baku City Circuit talks construction updates for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022

By Trend

Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operations Company plans to complete construction and installation work around the track as a part of the overall preparation for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 by June 6, Head of Venue Delivery and Facilities Management at the Company Thomas Butcher said, Trend reports.

He noted that installation activities started in the paddock area of the track.

"The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) will also test them. Following the checks, the race track will be fully commissioned. We're pleased to be back in the stands. Baku City Circuit employees are working really hard. We want the competitions in Azerbaijan to become memorable," Butcher added.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on June 10-12, 2022.