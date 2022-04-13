Baku to host Badminton Europe Congress

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku will host the Badminton Europe Congress (BEC) in 2023.

The decision was made at the 55th Annual Delegates' Meeting of the 2022 BEC Congress held in Malta's capital of Valletta.

President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Taleh Ziyadov, as well as Vice-President Aynur Samadova and head coach of the national team Morteza Validarvi took part in the conference.

Badminton Europe (BEC) was founded at Frankfurt am Main, in west Germany in September 1967, at a meeting of representatives from eleven national organisations. It was convened by the Deutscher Badminton Verband (DBV) on the suggestion of IBF, after the DBV had proposed that an official European Championships should be staged.



The eleven countries all became founder members of the EBU, including Austria, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, Denmark, England, Finland, Federal Republic of Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.