Azerbaijan celebrates Int'l Sports Day

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Sport contributes to the strengthening of the social ties and promotion of the sustainable development and peace.

On August 23, 2013, the UN General Assembly unanimously decided to mark April 6 as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP).

The Day focuses on the recognition of the sport's positive role in people’s lives across the globe.

The global theme of IDSDP 2022 is, "Securing a Sustainable and Peaceful Future for All: The Contribution of Sport," which creates an opportunity for the Day's celebrations to promote the use of sport as a tool to advance human rights and sustainable development.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports has launched the "Days of Healthy Life" campaign timed to the International Sports Day.

The Ministry invites everyone to take part in the campaign which is being held in the Seaside National Park until April 10.

Everyone can test their physical skills by fulfilling sports standards for their age groups: 6-8 years, 9-10 years, 11-12 years, 13-15 years, 16-17 years, 18-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, 60-69 years, and 70+ years.

Sports standards are based on the following programs: running, long jump, weightlifting, horizontal bar, throwing the ball, bending and opening the arms from a standing position, and strengthening the abdominal muscles ("bench press" and "press").

No pre-registration is required to participate. Certificates are issued to all participants who meet the standards.

On the first day, more than 700 citizens met the standards and received certificates.