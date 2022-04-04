Highlights of final day of FIG World Cup in Baku

By Trend

On Sunday, April 3, the FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics ended at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup was held from 31 March to 3 April. A total of 145 gymnasts from 34 countries of the world took part in the competitions, among them winners and prize-winners of the Olympic Games, World and European Championships.

On the first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions, the qualifying stages were held, and on the remaining days, the finals. After three stages of the World Cup held in 2022 in this gymnastic discipline in different countries, the competitions in Baku are considered the final stage.

The Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a bronze medal in the FIG Cup in the exercises on the rings during the competition.