Israeli gymnast, silver medalist talks emotions following FIG World Cup in Baku

By Trend





Only the most positive emotions from the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, an athlete from Israel who won a silver medal in the vault competition Andrey Medvedev, told Trend.

"The organization of the competition is wonderful, a good gym and equipment. We are not the first time in Baku, we come here as if this was home, we are always welcomed very warmly," the gymnast said.

The athlete expressed satisfaction with the results he achieved, but is determined to improve it in the future.

"The goal is always to win a medal at competitions, when it works out. I have some complaints about myself after analyzing my performance. I think this will serve as motivation for further work," he said.