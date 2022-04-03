Final day of FIG World Cup in gymnastics starts in Azerbaijan’s Baku

By Trend



The final day of competitions in the FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics started in the National Arena of Gymnastics in Azerbaijan’s Baku on April 3, Trend reports.

Today the final competitions will be held for men - on a ski jump, exercises on a gymnastic horse and a crossbar, for women - on free exercises and exercises on a log.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts compete from 34 countries.

After the three stages of the World Cup, which took place in 2022 in this gymnastic discipline in different countries, the competitions in Baku are considered the final stage.

The Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a bronze medal in the FIG Cup in the exercises on the rings during the competition.