U.S. Ambassador meets with athletes of his country as part of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

By Trend

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earl Litzenberger met with the athletes of his country as part of the FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics taking place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Saturday.

It should be noted that from March 31 to April 3, another prestigious competition is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - the FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics. 145 gymnasts from 34 countries of the world participate in the competition.

On the first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku, the qualifying stages were held, and the finals are held on the remaining days.