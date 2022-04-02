Uzbek gymnast grabs gold in vault at FIG World Cup in Baku

Uzbek representative Oksana Chusovitina has won the gold medal in vault with 13.266 points at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The silver medal was won by Csenge Maria Bacskay who also received 13.266 points from the judges, while Teja Belak (Slovenia) became bronze medalist with 12.933 points.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

There were qualifications on the first two days of events, while finals will take place on the next two days. In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who will receive the highest score.

After three competitions of the World Cup held in different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. The three best results out of four shown in the four competitions will define the holders of the FIG Cup in individual events.