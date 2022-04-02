Ukrainian gymnast wins first place in parallel bar exercises at FIG World Cup in Baku

By Trend

Ukrainian athlete Ilia Kovtun has won the first place in parallel bar exercises with 15.333 points at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Ferhat Arican (Turkey) took the second place with a score of 14.900 points, followed by Joe Fraser (the UK), who received 14.700 points from the judges.

Azerbaijani gymnast Ivan Tikhonov finished seventh with 13.833 points.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.