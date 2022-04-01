Azerbaijani athletes present floor exercises at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

By Trend

Azerbaijani athletes Samira Gahramanova and Milana Minakovskaya performed floor exercises as part of the second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup competitions, Trend reports.

The performance of Samira Gahramanova was rated by the referees at 11.566 points and at the moment she is in fifth intermediate place. Milana Minakovskaya takes the seventh intermediate position with a score of 10.600 points.

Another prestigious competition - the FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics - is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 31 through April 3 and 145 gymnasts from 34 countries of the world participate in the competition.

At the World Cup, Azerbaijan is being represented by Mansum Safarov (floor), Aghamurad Gahramanov (Floor, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar), Ivan Tikhonov (Pommel Horse, Vault, Horizontal Bar), Javidan Babayev (Rings), Nikita Simonov (Rings), Samira Gahramanova (Vault, Balance Beam, Floor), Milana Minakovskaya (Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor).

There will be qualifications on the first two days of events, while finals will take place on the next two days. In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who will receive the highest score.

After three competitions of the World Cup held in different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. The three best results out of four shown in the four competitions will define the holders of the FIG Cup in individual events.