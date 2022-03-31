First day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup starts in Baku

By Trend

The first day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 31, Trend reports.

The qualification rounds are being held among men in the floor, parallel bars and rings, among women - in vault and uneven bars.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

At the World Cup, Azerbaijan is being represented by Mansum Safarov (floor), Aghamurad Gahramanov (Floor, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar), Ivan Tikhonov (Pommel Horse, Vault, Horizontal Bar), Javidan Babayev (Rings), Nikita Simonov (Rings), Samira Gahramanova (Vault, Balance Beam, Floor), Milana Minakovskaya (Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor).

There will be qualifications on the first 2 days of events, while finals will take place on the next 2 days.

In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

Spectators, wishing to witness the difficult and determined contest between the strongest athletes, can obtain tickets online at https://iticket.az/en and from the city ticket offices.

Tickets cost 7 manat ($4) for Qualifications and 12 manat ($7) for Finals. People participating in the competitions as spectators must have a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindications to COVID-19 vaccine except for people under the age of 18.



