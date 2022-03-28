Baku to host FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena from March 31 to April 3.

Some 151 gymnasts from 35 countries will compete in the 4th international gymnastics competition organized in Azerbaijan this year.

The qualifications will be held on the first two days of the competition while the finals are scheduled for April 1-2.

The AGF Trophy will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup by Mansum Safarov (floor), Aghamurad Gahramanov (Floor, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar), Ivan Tikhonov (Pommel Horse, Vault, Horizontal Bar), Javidan Babayev (Rings), Nikita Simonov (Rings), Samira Gahramanova (Vault, Balance Beam, Floor), Milana Minakovskaya (Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor).

Spectators under 18 must have a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate, immunity certificate or COVID-19 vaccine medical contraindication form.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

In 2022, National Gymnastics Arena hosted the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics on February 24-25.

The championships brought together 41 gymnasts representing Ojag Sport Club,Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex and Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve No. 13.

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup were held in Baku on February 12-13.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries took part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Maksudova won a silver medal at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup.

The gymnast scored 52.780 points in the individual program among women in Baku.

Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics was successfully held at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 16-17.

Some 40 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports Club, Republican Complex Sports School (Baku) as well as gymnasts from Khirdalan's Zirve Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir tool part in the championship held among juniors (13-15 years old) and seniors (16 years and older).

The gymnasts were determined both in apparatus finals (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon) and in the all-around competitions.

Finally, the 6th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Women's Gymnastics Championship and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Men's Gymnastics Championship took place in Baku.

A total of 69 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Sumgayit Olympic Reserve and the city of Balakan participated in the competitions held on March 25-26.