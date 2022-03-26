Second award ceremony of Azerbaijan and Baku Gymnastics Championships held in Baku

By Trend

The second ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the 6th Azerbaijan Gymnastics Championship, Baku Championship in women's gymnastics and the 27th Azerbaijan Gymnastics Championship, Baku Men's Gymnastics Championship took place in the National Arena of Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

The first place was taken by Rasul Ahmadzadeh, the second - Aydin Alizadeh, the third - Anar Hasanov. All three athletes perform for the Baku School of Gymnastics.

Gold medal was won by Nazanin Teymurova in the "junior" category, Maryam Musayeva – silver medal in the age category of "junior", Duygu Majidzadeh won a bronze medal. Athletes are representatives of Ojag Sport club.

A total of 69 athletes representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve of Sumgait, and the city of Balakan participate in the competitions, which are held from 25 March through 26 March.

Gymnasts perform in five age categories: "kids" (boys born from 2013 through 2014 / girls born from 2014 through 2015), "children" (boys born from 2011 through 2012 / girls born from 2012 through 2013), "pre-juniors" (boys born from 2009 through 2010 / girls - born from 2010 through 2011), "juniors" (boys born from 2005 through 2008 / girls born from 2007 through 2009), "adults" (boys born in 2004 and older / girls born in 2006 and older) at the competitions.

After a two-year break, thanks to easing measures under a special quarantine regime, spectators have the opportunity to watch the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena. They must carry a valid vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19, with the exception of persons under 18 years of age.