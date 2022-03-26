Awards ceremony for winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Artistic Gymnastics Championships held

By Trend

The ceremony of awarding the winners and medalists of the sixth Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Women's Gymnastics Championship and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Men's Gymnastics Championship was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The awards were staged in an individual all-around by several age groups.

The first place at the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship in men's gymnastics in the age category "kids" was taken by Omar Mammadli, a representative of the Olympic Sports Complex of Sumgait, the second - Hasan Gadirov, the third - Tural Ojagi.

Gadirov and Ojagi represent the Baku School of Gymnastics.

The gold medal of the 6th Championship of Azerbaijan and the Championship of Baku in women's gymnastics in the age category "children" was won by Milana Loiko, the silver medal - by Jasmine Aliyeva, the "bronze" went to Khatira Rashidli. All three gymnasts represent the "Ojag” sport club.

The representative of “Ojag” sport club Mahir Salimov climbed to the highest step of the podium of the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship in men's artistic gymnastics in the age category "children", Ilham Salayev took second place, Huseyn Gakhramanov became the third.

Salayev and Gakhramanov represent the Baku School of Gymnastics.

Leyla Mammadzade won the gold medal of the 6th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Artistic Gymnastics Championship in the age category "pre-junior", Albina Aliyeva won the silver medal, Khadija Abbaszade won the bronze medal. Gymnasts perform for the "Ojag” sport club.

The first place at the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship in men's artistic gymnastics in the age category "pre-juniors" was taken by Muhammad Rustamzadeh, the second - by Rashid Aliyev, the third - by David Mammadov. Athletes represent the Baku School of Gymnastics.

A total of 69 athletes representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve of Sumgait, and the city of Balakan participate in the competitions, which are held from 25 March through 26 March.

Gymnasts perform in five age categories: "kids" (boys born from 2013 through 2014 / girls born from 2014 through 2015), "children" (boys born from 2011 through 2012 / girls born from 2012 through 2013), "pre-juniors" (boys born from 2009 through 2010 / girls - born from 2010 through 2011), "juniors" (boys born from 2005 through 2008 / girls born from 2007 through 2009), "adults" (boys born in 2004 and older / girls born in 2006 and older) at the competitions.

After a two-year break, thanks to easing measures under a special quarantine regime, spectators have the opportunity to watch the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena. They must carry a valid vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19, with the exception of persons under 18 years of age.