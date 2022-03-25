I dream of becoming European and World champion - young Azerbaijani gymnast

By Trend

I set myself the goal of achieving great sporting heights for the future, I dream of becoming the champion of Europe and the world participant of the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship in men's gymnastics, a young athlete Huseyn Gahramanov told Trend.

"This is my first competition in the National Gymnastics Arena. It is so big, bright, and beautiful, and I am very happy that I had the opportunity to compete here. I am sure that this tournament will be an incentive for me, and in the future, this experience will yield results", Gahramanov noted.

Athletes felt the support of their coach at all stages of preparation for the competition, he said.

"I love gymnastics, so long training sessions are not a burden for me at all, on the contrary, they give me great pleasure. I prepared hard for the Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship. I wanted to show a good result. I hope the coach will be pleased with my performance," Gahramanov added.

The 6th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship in women's gymnastics and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku championship in men's gymnastics are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 25 through March 26.

A total of 69 athletes representing the Ojag Sport Club, the Baku School of Gymnastics, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve of Sumgait and the city of Balakan are participating in the competition.

Gymnasts perform in five age categories: "kids" (boys born from 2013 through 2014/girls born from 2014 through 2015), "children" (boys born from 2011 through 2012/girls born from 2012 through 2013), "pre-juniors" (boys born from 2009 through 2010 / girls – born from 2010 through 2011), "juniors" (boys born from 2005 through 2008 / girls born from 2007 through 2009), "adults" (boys born in 2004 and older / girls born in 2006 and older).

After a two-year break, thanks to easing measures under a special quarantine regime, spectators have the opportunity to watch the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena. They must carry a valid vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19, except for people under 18 years of age.