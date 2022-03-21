Azerbaijani gymnasts win three medals at trampoline tournament in Netherlands

By Trend

The Dutch Trampoline Open 2022 competition took place in the Dutch city of Alkmaar, Trend reports citing the press service of Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation.

Members of the Azerbaijani national team Seljan Mahsudova, Magsud Mahsudov and Nijat Mirzayev represented the country in the competition with the participation of gymnasts from 16 countries. Azerbaijani athletes successfully performed and won one gold and two silver medals for the country.

Azerbaijani gymnast Nijat Mirzayev, gaining 51.985 points, became the champion of the tournament. Seljan Mahsudova (52.530 points) and Magsud Mahsudov (45.940 points) won silver medals respectively.