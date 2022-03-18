Great conditions created at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - Australian athlete

By Trend

Great conditions have been created for athletes in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva, a member of the Australian rhythmic gymnastics team, participating in training sessions in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

"The training sessions have been already going on for the third month. Together with Azerbaijani coaches, we have prepared a new program, now we are improving it for the competitive season," Kiroi-Bogatyreva said. "I look forward to performing at the World Cup in Tashkent and Baku, and then the Australian Championship and the Oceania Championship, as well as other competitions."

The Australian athlete stressed that she’s delighted with the conditions created at the National Gymnastics Arena.

"Gymnastics is well developed in Azerbaijan. There are great conditions here. I trained in many places, but Baku has the best conditions for athletes. Everything is created here for the benefit of gymnasts so that they train fruitfully and become the first," she noted.

Kiroi-Bogatyreva also noted that communication with Azerbaijani gymnasts is also extremely important for her.

"I’m grateful for their friendly attitude. We spend a lot of time together - both in training together and on the weekends," the athlete added.

Besides, Kiroi-Bogatyreva pointed out that during her stay in Baku, she has learned more about the culture of Azerbaijan, its national traditions and customs.