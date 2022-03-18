Bronze and silver medalist gains great competitive experience at Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics

By Trend

Great competitive experience was obtained at the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, young Azerbaijani athlete, bronze and silver medalist of the competitions Laman Ahmadli told Trend.

Ahmadli represents the Republican Complex Sports School. She won bronze medal in the exercise with a ball while a silver medal in the exercise with ribbon.

“I am 14 years old,” the gymnast said. “I have been doing rhythmic gymnastics for 10 years. This is a very beautiful, graceful kind of sports. Many people say that it is difficult. But I think that every kind of sports has its own difficulties.”

The gymnast added that she was pleased with her participation in the championship.

“If the first day of the competitions was not successful enough for me, today I am pleased with the result of the exercises with the ribbon and the ball,” Ahmadli said. “There were shortcomings in the program with the ball. I will try to correct them till the next competitions.”

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held from March 16 through March 17.

In total, 40 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, “Ocaq Sport”, “Republican Complex Sports School” representing Baku, as well as athletes from Khirdalan’s “Zirve” Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir are participating in the Championship.

Gymnasts are competing in two age categories - juniors (13-15 year-old) and seniors (16 year-old and older).

The winners are determined both in apparatus finals (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon) and in the all-around competitions.