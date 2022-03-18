Winners of 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among seniors announced

By Trend





The awards ceremony of the winners and prize-winners in the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among seniors was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Winners and prize-winners in the exercises with hoops, balls, clubs, and ribbons have been announced.

Arzu Jalilova won the gold (32.650 points), Zohra Aghamirova took the silver (31.300 points), and Ilona Zeynalova won the bronze medal in the exercise program with a hoop (26.100 points).

In the exercises with the ball, Zohra Aghamirova (34.000 points) rose to the highest step of the podium, Arzu Jalilova (30.850 points) ranked second, and Ilona Zeynalova (29.750 points) took the third position.

In the exercise program with clubs, Alina Gezalova grabbed the gold medal (28.100 points), Zohra Aghamirova won the silver (27.500 points), and Arzu Jalilova - the bronze medal (26.700 points).

Zohra Aghamirova (32.300 points) took first place in the exercise program with a ribbon, Arzu Jalilova (29.000 points) grabbed silver, and Kamilla Aliyeva (25.050 points) ranked third.

All the athletes represent the Ojag Sport Club.

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on March 16-17 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. In total, 41 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport Club, Republican Complex Sports School representing Baku, as well as athletes from Khirdalan’s Zirve Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir will compete in the Championship.

Gymnasts are competing in two age categories - juniors (2007-2009) and seniors (2006 and older).

After a two-year break, spectators will be able to watch the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena due to mitigation measures under a special quarantine regime. They should have a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate or an immune certificate, or otherwise a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate excluding persons under the age of 18.