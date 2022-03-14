Men's group from UK takes first place at World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships in Baku

By Trend





Men's group from UK with a score of 28.690 points won first place at the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships in Baku in the tempo exercise program, Trend reports.

The second place was taken by the male group from Israel (27.900 points), the third place was taken by the group representing Belgium (27.890 points).

On March 10-13, the 28th World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world take part in the championship.

At competitions, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups present balance, tempo and combined exercises.