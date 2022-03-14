Awarding ceremony of winners of World Championship among women's and men's pairs takes place in Baku

By Trend





The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosted the awarding ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the 28th World Championship in acrobatic gymnastics among women's and men's pairs in the program of tempo and balance exercises, respectively, Trend reports.

Among the women's pairs in the program of the tempo exercise, the first step of the podium was taken by the representatives of Portugal - Rita Ferreira and Ana Teixeira, the second place was taken by the women's duet from Kazakhstan - Alexandra Rudakova and Damira Talgat, in the third position - Dorina Bernat and Noemi Stattner, representing Hungary.

Among men's pairs in the program of balance exercises, gold medal was won by representatives of Kazakhstan - Vadim Shulyar and Daniel Deal, silver medal was won by a male duet from Portugal - Fabio Beco and Bruno Ramalho, "bronze" was won by Bryden McDougall and Angel Felix from the USA.

On March 10-13, the 28th World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world take part in the championship.

At competitions, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups present balance, tempo and combined exercises.