I appreciate Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for organizing 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships - FIG President Morinari Watanabe

By Trend





I offer my appreciation to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for organizing the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships, President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe said at the closing ceremony of the 28th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku on Sunday, Trend reports.

In his speech, Watanabe also thanked the athletes and officials who took part in the competition.

"I offer my appreciation to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, volunteers and all stakeholders for their efforts to organize the wonderful World Championships. Acrobatic Gymnastics is the most artistic and excellent sport in all sports. It can inspire many people. This time, I especially recognize the harmony between the music and the performance, and the increasing artistry.

I think it has greatly developed into something that moves and attract people. And your performance expressed friendship, trust, and solidarity beautifully. I believe that you have cast a theme for humanity in this chaotic time," Vatanabe noted.

Then the President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) announced the closing of the 28th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships.

On March 10-13, the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world took part in the championship.

At the competition, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups presented balance, tempo and combined exercises.