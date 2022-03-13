Azerbaijani gymnasts win another bronze at World Championships in Baku

By Trend

Men's pair - Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, representing Azerbaijan, has won a bronze medal with a score of 27.500 points at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

The gymnasts took third place in the tempo exercise program.

The first place among men's pairs in the tempo exercise was taken by Braiden McDougall and Angel Felix, representing the US (28.180 points), followed by athletes from Kazakhstan Vadim Shulyar and Daniyel Dil (28.030 points).

In the second day of the competitions, Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev won the "bronze" in the combined exercise.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo and combined exercises at the competitions.