Men's group from Belgium takes first place at World Championships in acrobatic gymnastics in Baku

By Trend

Men's group from Belgium with a score of 29.290 points won first place at the 28th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku in the balance exercise program, Trend reports.

The second place was taken by the men's group representing Great Britain (29.080 points), the third position was taken by athletes from Israel (28.060 points).

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo and combined exercises at the competitions.