Azerbaijan's gymnasts to compete in 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships finals

By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku will host the third day of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, Trend reports.

The balance exercise final among women's pairs, men's and women's groups and the tempo exercise final among men's and mixed pairs will be held today.

The final competitions will start at 16:00 (GMT+4).

In the tempo final among men's pairs, the Azerbaijani duet of Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, will compete for medals. Their rivals are athletes from Spain, Germany, Portugal, Kazakhstan and the US.

The day before, Azerbaijani gymnasts won the bronze in the combined exercise at the World Championships.

On March 12, the Azerbaijani Mixed Pair of Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli will perform in the tempo final as well. Their opponents are pairs from Spain, Portugal, Israel, Belgium and the UK.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo, and combined exercises at the competitions.