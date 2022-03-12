Azerbaijani athletes win bronze at 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships

By Trend

Men's Pair of Azerbaijani gymnasts Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev have won bronze medal at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku with 28.270 scores, Trend reports.

The athletes took third place in the combined exercise program.

Gold was taken by Men's Pair from the US - Braiden McDougall and Angel Felix (28.400 points), and the silver medal was won by the athletes of Kazakhstan - Vadim Shulyar and Daniyel Dil (28.330 points).

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo, and combined exercises at the competitions.