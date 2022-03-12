Award ceremony among women's and men's pairs takes place at 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku

By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku hosted the award ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships among women's and men's pairs in the combined exercise program on March 11, Trend reports.

Among the women's pairs, Portugal's athletes Rita Ferreira and Ana Teixeira ranked first, and Hungarian gymnasts Dorina Bernath and Noemi Stattner took second place. A duet of Alexandra Rudakov and Damira Talgat from Kazakhstan occupied third place in the Championship.

Among men's pairs, athletes from the US, Braiden McDougall and Angel Felix, have won the gold medal, Kazakh gymnasts Vadim Shulyar and Daniel Dil - the silver medal, and Azerbaijani gymnasts Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev - the bronze.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo, and combined exercises at the competitions.