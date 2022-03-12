Portugal women's pair takes first place at 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku

By Trend

Rita Ferreira and Ana Teixeira, gymnasts representing Portugal, won first place among women's pairs in the combined exercise program at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku with a score of 28.780 points, Trend reports.

The second place was taken by the women’s couple from Hungary - Dorina Bernath and Noemi Stattner (26.950 points), the third position was taken by the women’s couple representing Kazakhstan - Alexandra Rudakova and Damira Talgat (26.790 points).

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships on March from 10 through 13 and 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world take part in the championship.

At competitions, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups present balance, tempo and combined exercises.