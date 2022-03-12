Finals in second day of Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku kick offs

By Trend

Final competitions on the second day of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku have started Trend reports.

The finals will be held among women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the combined exercises program.

In the final among men's pairs, Azerbaijan will be represented by a duet - Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, and among mixed pairs - Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating balance, tempo and mixed exercises at the competitions.