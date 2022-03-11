Baku hosts awards ceremony for 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships

By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan's Baku hosted the awarding ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in the team event, Trend reports.

The first place was taken by the Belgian team, the second – by the Portuguese team, and the third – by the British athletes.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo and combined exercises at the competitions.

During the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of international tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as part of the men's pairs, as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.