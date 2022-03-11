Day 2: Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships underway in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is underway in Baku. The second day will feature qualifying competitions.

The mixed and men's acrobatic groups will demonstrate the tempo exercises while women's groups - the balance exercises.

The finalists in these programs, as well as the winners in the team competitions, will be named following the qualifying competitions.

The final competitions among women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the combined exercises program will also held today.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev in the finals among men's pairs.

Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli are likely to perform in the finals among mixed pairs, their result will be known after the qualifying round.

Notably, the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships will last until March 13.

Over four days, the gymnasts will compete in balanced, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented at the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev as part of the men's pair, winners of international tournaments Sabir Agayev and Mehriban Salamova as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli.