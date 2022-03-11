Israeli athletes satisfied with their first performance at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships

By Trend

Our first performance at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku went great, Mixed Pair of Israeli athletes Adi Horwitz and Meron Weissman, told Trend.

"We were satisfied with our performance during the qualification. On the first day, everything went well. We hope that tomorrow we will be able to show a decent result," they said.

The gymnasts told the history of their passion for acrobatic gymnastics. According to Meron Weissman, he showed an interest in sports since childhood, however, at the very beginning he played basketball, and only then became interested in acrobatics. Adi Horwitz admitted that her sister had influenced her choice.

"Acrobatic gymnastics gives us the opportunity to reach our potential, to do what others think is impossible," the athletes added.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo and combined exercises at the competitions.

During the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of international tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as part of the men's pairs, as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.