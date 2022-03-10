Azerbaijani gymnasts reach balance exercise finals at FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championship

By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli performing in mixed pairs have reached finals in the balance exercise at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

The gymnasts scored 28.760 points, taking the first place in the qualification. Along with them pairs representing the UK, Belgium, Germany, Israel and Portugal also reached the finals.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.