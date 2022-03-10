FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships start in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships have started in Baku.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are taking part in the competition organized for the first time in Azerbaijan.

The flags of the countries involved in the competitions were brought into the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena during the opening ceremony.

Spectacular gymnastic show was demonstrated by Azerbaijani gymnasts.

Referees, gymnasts and coaches took the oaths. The oaths once again testified to the observance of the principles of healthy competition and fairness in sports.

Azerbaijani gymnast Aghasif Rahimov took the oath on behalf of the gymnasts.

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov addressed the opening ceremony.

In his speech, the minister expressed his graditute to President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva for the work carried out in development of gymnastics disciplines.

"Today, we have gathered here for the World Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics. This demonstrates that Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is very active on the international arena. I express my gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva for the work carried out in development of gymnastics disciplines," he said.

The Minister of Youth and Sports stressed that the sports policy is successfully implemented in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

He poined out that Azerbaijan was remembered for hosting of major sports competitions, including gymnastics events.

Gayibov noted that over the past years, Baku hosted the World Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Aerobic Gymnastics and Trampoline Gymnastics.

In conclusion, he also thanked the authority and representatives of the International Gymnastics Federation, members of the Local Organizing Committee, volunteers and everyone involved in the work of organization of these competitions at a high level.

President of International Gymnastics Federation Morinari Watanabe said expressed his graditue to the local organizing committee, volunteers and all those who support the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships.

" I am very happy to see you here in Baku for the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships. The context is not easy. I would like to express my deepest sympathy and sorrow in light of the heartbreaking events taking place recently in the world and those suffering from them. I hope a day will come soon when all people can enjoy a healthy and peaceful time," he added.

President of International Gymnastics Federation underlined that holding a World Championships during a global pandemic and on a continent shaken by conflict is a big challenge.

"We have no choice but to follow strict measures. I know that it leads to more pressure for you, the athletes and officials. But I believe you will show to the world our friendship and solidarity. Last but not least, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the local organizing committee, volunteers and all those who support the event, for all their efforts. Now, I have the honor of declaring the 28th World Championships in Baku open!" he said.

Notably, the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships will last until March 13.

Over four days, the gymnasts will compete in balanced, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented at the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev as part of the men's pair, winners of international tournaments Sabir Agayev and Mehriban Salamova as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli.