Youth and Sports Minister thanks AGF President for work done in gymnastics disciplines dev't

By Trend

I express my gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva for the work carried out in development of gymnastics disciplines, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov said, Trend reports.

Gayibov made the statement at the opening ceremony of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, I am greeting you in the 28th World Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics. Sports policy is successfully implemented in our country under the leadership of head of state Mr. Ilham Aliyev. In history of independent Azerbaijan, our country, especially our capital, is remembered for hosting of major competitions in various sports disciplines. The organization of Gymnastics events have also become some kind of tradition," the minister said.

Gayibov noted that over the past years, Baku hosted the World Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Aerobic Gymnastics and Trampoline Gymnastics.

"Today, we have gathered here for the World Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics. This demonstrates that Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is very active on the international arena. I express my gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva for the work carried out in development of gymnastics disciplines," he added.

Gayibov also thanked the authority and representatives of the International Gymnastics Federation, members of the Local Organizing Committee, volunteers and everyone involved in the work of organization of these competitions at a high level!

"I wish success to all athletes taking part in this Championships!” he said.