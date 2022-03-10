Athletes get ready for Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships

By Azernews





Around 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are getting ready for the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships.

The gymnasts competition will take place on March 10-13 for the first time in Baku.

Podium training for gymnasts was held at the National Gymnastics Arena ahead of the championships.

Over four days, the gymnasts will compete in balanced, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev as part of the men's pair, winners of international tournaments Sabir Agayev and Mehriban Salamova as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli.

Meanwhile, the National Gymnastics Arena hosted the 1st Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in 2018 and the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in 2022.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

In 2021, National Gymnastics Arena hosted the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group.

Over 600 gymnasts from 32 countries competed in trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline in various age categories.

Some 15 gymnasts, including Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Mehdi Aliyev, Magsud Mahsudov, Nijat Mirzayev, Ali Niftaliyev, Alexey Karatashov, Elnur Mammadov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade,Tofig Aliyev Sema Jafarova, Shafiqa Humbatova and Seljan Mahsudova represented Azerbaijan at the four-day competition.

Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Magsudov won a gold medal in the individual trampoline program for men in the age category of 13-14 years old.

Moreover, the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup was held in Baku in 2022.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries took part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Makhsudova won a silver medal at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup.

The gymnast scored 52.780 points in the individual program among women in Baku.